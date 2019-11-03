Smithfield Trust Co. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

