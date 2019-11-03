Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 2,491 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 93,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,247. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

