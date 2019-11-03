SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund comprises 0.3% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

TEI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,046. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

