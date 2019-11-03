Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Smart Sand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of SND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,050. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 365.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

