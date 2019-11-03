Slack (NYSE:WORK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Slack (NYSE:WORK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WORK. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,766. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $145,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,097 shares of company stock worth $5,979,078.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack by 27.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack by 345.3% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.