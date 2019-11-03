SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after buying an additional 1,018,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 661,637 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,136,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,369,000 after buying an additional 590,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.21.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

