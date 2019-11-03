Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $97.45 and last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 150482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,679,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

