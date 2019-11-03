Sirius XM Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sirius XM in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.82 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,733,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,777,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 901,537 shares of company stock worth $5,596,305. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

