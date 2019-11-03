SIQ Mountain Industries (CVE:SIQ) Shares Down 25.9%

SIQ Mountain Industries Inc (CVE:SIQ) shares were down 25.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

About SIQ Mountain Industries (CVE:SIQ)

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc focuses on the design, engineering, marketing, production, and distribution of various proprietary outdoor sports entertainment products in Canada and internationally. It offers equipment, accessories, and apparel for men and women under SiQ Mountain, Onewheel, and Lift Foils brand names.

