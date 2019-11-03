Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

NYSE SPG opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

