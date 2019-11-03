Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.14 ($79.24).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €85.04 ($98.88). The company had a trading volume of 255,241 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €74.23 and a 200 day moving average of €69.62. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.