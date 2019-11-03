Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.49.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 416,234 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,674,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,355,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after purchasing an additional 345,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

