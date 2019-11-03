Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 48,681 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 205,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

