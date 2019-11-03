Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 436,488 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 24,402,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

