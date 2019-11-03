Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,647 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $15,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,453,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

