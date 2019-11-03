Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.51

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and traded as high as $108.25. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $108.25, with a volume of 4,709 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.04.

Sigma Capital Group Company Profile (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

