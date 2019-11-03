Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SWIR opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 million, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

