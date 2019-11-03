Short Interest in Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) Expands By 5.9%

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stewardship Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSFN. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewardship Financial during the second quarter worth $6,068,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Stewardship Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,235,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewardship Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stewardship Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stewardship Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Stewardship Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. Stewardship Financial has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Stewardship Financial Company Profile

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

