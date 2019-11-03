Short Interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Rises By 5.2%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $897.21 million, a PE ratio of 279.33 and a beta of 2.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

