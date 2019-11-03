Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Drops By 7.2%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
SINO stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
About Sino-Global Shipping America
Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.
