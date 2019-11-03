Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Drops By 7.2%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 325,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 646,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 96,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

