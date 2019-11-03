Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Increases By 6.4%

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 657,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $68.47 and a 1-year high of $120.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

