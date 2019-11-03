Short Interest in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Declines By 5.6%

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $204.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Inogen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inogen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 16.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

