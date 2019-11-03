Short Interest in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Drops By 7.5%

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 153,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IES by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IES by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. IES has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

