Short Interest in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Grows By 5.0%

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HTGC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 696.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

