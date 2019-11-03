Short Interest in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Drops By 7.8%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 766,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Ronald Steger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at $204,190.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Eagle Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.14.

ENT stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

