Short Interest in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Declines By 7.2%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $345.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

