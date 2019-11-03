Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Drops By 7.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,791.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,763.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,842.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.