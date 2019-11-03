Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Shares Up 2.4%

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274.50 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), 145,207 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 46,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.56 ($3.47).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 million and a PE ratio of 90.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald bought 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,986.60 ($13,049.26).

About Shires Income (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

