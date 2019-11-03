Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $273,235.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shard

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,133,098 coins and its circulating supply is 19,800,006 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

