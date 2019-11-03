SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 5,862,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,853. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

