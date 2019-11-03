SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.41 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,182,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after buying an additional 660,559 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,124,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 482,194 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,658.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 353,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 333,356 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,487.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 287,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 276,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 263,395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCK remained flat at $$21.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

