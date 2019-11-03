SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,656,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

