SFE Investment Counsel Buys 735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 122,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. 18,231,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,186,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

