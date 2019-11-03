Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.05

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.05 and traded as high as $77.80. Severfield shares last traded at $76.47, with a volume of 18,320 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Severfield from GBX 98 ($1.28) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Severfield alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.10.

In related news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 557 shares of company stock valued at $37,210 over the last 90 days.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.