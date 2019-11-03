Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives $53.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.48.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,341,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,589. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,875,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,674,000 after buying an additional 186,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,291,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ST traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 846,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,281. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

