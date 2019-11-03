Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.04. Sempra Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.70-7.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

