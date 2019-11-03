SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemiLEDs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.