SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.58

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 27571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,743,873 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in SEI Investments by 24.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.