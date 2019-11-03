Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.25-1.39 EPS.
NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock worth $7,468,167. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
