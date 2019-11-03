Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.25-1.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock worth $7,468,167. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

