Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. salesforce.com accounts for 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.74.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,139 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,649. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

