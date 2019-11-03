Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,766,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,615,000 after buying an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $52,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

TSN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 1,625,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

