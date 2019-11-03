Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,103 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,304.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,776. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. 3,369,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,942. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

