Sciencast Management LP Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 840.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. J B Hunt Transport Services accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $124.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,950 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,681 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.90. 812,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

