Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $716,267.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,315,913.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 442,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,796,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,051. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

