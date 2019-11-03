Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.65.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

