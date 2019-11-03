Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

