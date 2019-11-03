Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lifted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.18. 2,162,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,387. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

