Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHN. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

