Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 131.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.